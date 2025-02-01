Townsend puts up 23, Yale defeats Pennsylvania 90-61

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Nick Townsend had 23 points in Yale’s 90-61 win over Pennsylvania on Saturday night. Townsend also added…

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Nick Townsend had 23 points in Yale’s 90-61 win over Pennsylvania on Saturday night.

Townsend also added nine rebounds for the Bulldogs (13-6, 6-0 Ivy League). John Poulakidas scored 21 points, going 5 of 10 from the floor, including 2 for 5 from 3-point range, and 9 for 9 from the line. Bez Mbeng had 19 points and shot 7 of 14 from the field, including 3 for 4 from 3-point range, and went 2 for 3 from the line. The Bulldogs picked up their seventh straight victory.

The Quakers (6-13, 2-4) were led by Ethan Roberts, who recorded 19 points. Sam Brown added 13 points for Pennsylvania. AJ Levine also had nine points and two steals.

NEXT UP

Yale plays Saturday against Cornell on the road, and Pennsylvania hosts Princeton on Friday.

