Townsend leads Yale against Cornell after 20-point outing

Cornell Big Red (13-9, 5-4 Ivy League) at Yale Bulldogs (16-6, 9-0 Ivy League)

New Haven, Connecticut; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bulldogs -9.5; over/under is 160

BOTTOM LINE: Yale hosts Cornell after Nick Townsend scored 20 points in Yale’s 84-57 win over the Princeton Tigers.

The Bulldogs are 9-0 on their home court. Yale leads the Ivy League in rebounding, averaging 35.8 boards. Townsend leads the Bulldogs with 6.9 rebounds.

The Big Red have gone 5-4 against Ivy League opponents. Cornell is 6-7 against opponents with a winning record.

Yale makes 49.8% of its shots from the field this season, which is 4.6 percentage points higher than Cornell has allowed to its opponents (45.2%). Cornell averages 13.8 more points per game (83.2) than Yale allows (69.4).

TOP PERFORMERS: John Poulakidas is averaging 19.4 points for the Bulldogs. Townsend is averaging 17.9 points, 6.8 rebounds and 3.4 assists over the past 10 games.

Guy Ragland Jr. is averaging 10.1 points and 5.4 rebounds for the Big Red. Cooper Noard is averaging 2.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 10-0, averaging 85.7 points, 35.5 rebounds, 16.2 assists, 6.6 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 51.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.0 points per game.

Big Red: 6-4, averaging 83.1 points, 31.6 rebounds, 17.6 assists, 6.7 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 50.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

