Townsend leads Yale against Columbia after 24-point game

Columbia Lions (12-11, 1-9 Ivy League) at Yale Bulldogs (17-6, 10-0 Ivy League)

New Haven, Connecticut; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Yale hosts Columbia after Nick Townsend scored 24 points in Yale’s 92-88 win over the Cornell Big Red.

The Bulldogs have gone 10-0 in home games. Yale has a 1-2 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Lions are 1-9 in Ivy League play. Columbia averages 79.0 points while outscoring opponents by 2.7 points per game.

Yale’s average of 8.0 made 3-pointers per game is 1.8 fewer made shots on average than the 9.8 per game Columbia gives up. Columbia averages 8.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.8 fewer makes per game than Yale allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: John Poulakidas averages 3.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Bulldogs, scoring 19.1 points while shooting 41.0% from beyond the arc. Townsend is shooting 63.1% and averaging 18.9 points over the last 10 games.

Geronimo Rubio De La Rosa averages 2.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Lions, scoring 18.0 points while shooting 41.7% from beyond the arc. Kenny Noland is shooting 42.7% and averaging 13.5 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 10-0, averaging 85.6 points, 35.7 rebounds, 15.9 assists, 6.4 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 50.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.3 points per game.

Lions: 1-9, averaging 75.3 points, 29.0 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 8.4 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 43.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 85.8 points.

