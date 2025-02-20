Toolson hits game winner and finishes with 24 points to lead Utah Valley over Utah Tech 79-77 in OT

ST. GEORGE, Utah (AP) — Tanner Toolson scored 24 points that included the game-winning jumper with 26 seconds left in…

ST. GEORGE, Utah (AP) — Tanner Toolson scored 24 points that included the game-winning jumper with 26 seconds left in overtime to push Utah Valley past Utah Tech 79-77 on Thursday night.

Following Toolson’s bucket, Utah Tech missed a jumper and 3-point attempt to end it. Jackson Holcombe’s layup for Utah Valley with 39 seconds left in regulation forced the extra period tied 68-all.

Toolson shot 8 of 16 from the field, including 5 for 11 from 3-point range, and went 3 for 3 from the line for the Wolverines (19-7, 11-1 Western Athletic Conference). Carter Welling scored 16 points and added eight rebounds and three blocks. Dominick Nelson finished with 11 points and Holcombe had nine.

Noa Gonsalves led the way for the Trailblazers (6-20, 2-9) with 18 points and three blocks. Beon Riley added 15 points and 13 rebounds for Utah Tech. Stone Hutchings had 14 points and two steals. The loss is the ninth in a row for the Trailblazers.

NEXT UP

These two teams both play Saturday. Utah Valley hosts Seattle and Utah Tech visits Abilene Christian.

