Tony Osburn scores 27 to propel Omaha to 85-74 victory over North Dakota State

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Tony Osburn scored a season-high 27 points to lead Omaha to an 85-74 victory over North Dakota State on Saturday.

Osburn also contributed six rebounds and seven assists for the Mavericks (16-10, 10-1 Summit League). Marquel Sutton totaled 23 points and eight rebounds. Ja’Sean Glover had 17 points and shot 7 for 10, including 3 for 6 from beyond the arc. He did all the scoring for the Omaha bench.

Jacari White led the Bison (17-9, 6-5) with 25 points and five assists. Jacksen Moni pitched in with 17 points and seven rebounds. Masen Miller had 14 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

