Tonje leads No. 21 Wisconsin against Indiana after 27-point performance

Indiana Hoosiers (14-8, 5-6 Big Ten) at Wisconsin Badgers (17-5, 7-4 Big Ten) Madison, Wisconsin; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST BETMGM…

Indiana Hoosiers (14-8, 5-6 Big Ten) at Wisconsin Badgers (17-5, 7-4 Big Ten)

Madison, Wisconsin; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Badgers -9.5; over/under is 151.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 21 Wisconsin hosts Indiana after John Tonje scored 27 points in Wisconsin’s 75-69 win against the Northwestern Wildcats.

The Badgers are 11-1 on their home court. Wisconsin scores 81.5 points while outscoring opponents by 11.0 points per game.

The Hoosiers are 5-6 in conference play. Indiana is sixth in the Big Ten scoring 35.5 points per game in the paint led by Oumar Ballo averaging 10.4.

Wisconsin averages 81.5 points, 8.0 more per game than the 73.5 Indiana allows. Indiana averages 6.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.3 fewer made shots on average than the 7.6 per game Wisconsin allows.

The Badgers and Hoosiers square off Tuesday for the first time in Big Ten play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tonje is shooting 46.9% and averaging 18.6 points for the Badgers. John Blackwell is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Ballo is shooting 65.5% and averaging 14.5 points for the Hoosiers. Luke Goode is averaging 2.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Badgers: 8-2, averaging 81.0 points, 33.4 rebounds, 14.8 assists, 4.4 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 48.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.2 points per game.

Hoosiers: 5-5, averaging 75.0 points, 33.2 rebounds, 15.7 assists, 4.5 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.