Tonje leads No. 17 Wisconsin against Indiana after 27-point showing

Indiana Hoosiers (14-8, 5-6 Big Ten) at Wisconsin Badgers (17-5, 7-4 Big Ten) Madison, Wisconsin; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Indiana Hoosiers (14-8, 5-6 Big Ten) at Wisconsin Badgers (17-5, 7-4 Big Ten)

Madison, Wisconsin; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 17 Wisconsin takes on Indiana after John Tonje scored 27 points in Wisconsin’s 75-69 victory over the Northwestern Wildcats.

The Badgers are 11-1 in home games. Wisconsin is 2-2 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Hoosiers have gone 5-6 against Big Ten opponents. Indiana ranks sixth in the Big Ten scoring 35.5 points per game in the paint led by Oumar Ballo averaging 10.4.

Wisconsin makes 46.5% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.9 percentage points higher than Indiana has allowed to its opponents (43.6%). Indiana scores 6.6 more points per game (77.1) than Wisconsin allows to opponents (70.5).

The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tonje averages 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Badgers, scoring 18.6 points while shooting 41.5% from beyond the arc. John Blackwell is averaging 15.5 points over the past 10 games.

Ballo is averaging 14.5 points, 10 rebounds and 1.6 blocks for the Hoosiers. Luke Goode is averaging 2.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Badgers: 8-2, averaging 81.0 points, 33.4 rebounds, 14.8 assists, 4.4 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 48.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.2 points per game.

Hoosiers: 5-5, averaging 75.0 points, 33.2 rebounds, 15.7 assists, 4.5 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.