Tonje and No. 17 Wisconsin host Northwestern

Wisconsin Badgers (16-5, 6-4 Big Ten) at Northwestern Wildcats (12-9, 3-7 Big Ten) Evanston, Illinois; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BETMGM…

Wisconsin Badgers (16-5, 6-4 Big Ten) at Northwestern Wildcats (12-9, 3-7 Big Ten)

Evanston, Illinois; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Badgers -2.5; over/under is 142.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 17 Wisconsin visits Northwestern after John Tonje scored 23 points in Wisconsin’s 76-68 loss to the Maryland Terrapins.

The Wildcats are 10-2 on their home court. Northwestern has a 2-2 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Badgers are 6-4 against Big Ten opponents. Wisconsin has a 2-2 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Northwestern’s average of 6.7 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.7 fewer made shots on average than the 7.4 per game Wisconsin allows. Wisconsin has shot at a 46.7% clip from the field this season, 3.2 percentage points higher than the 43.5% shooting opponents of Northwestern have averaged.

The Wildcats and Badgers meet Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brooks Barnhizer is averaging 17.1 points, 8.8 rebounds, 4.2 assists and 2.3 steals for the Wildcats. Nick Martinelli is averaging 19.6 points and 5.4 rebounds over the past 10 games.

Tonje is averaging 18.2 points for the Badgers. John Blackwell is averaging 17.4 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 4-6, averaging 75.5 points, 28.9 rebounds, 15.1 assists, 7.8 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.1 points per game.

Badgers: 8-2, averaging 81.8 points, 33.4 rebounds, 15.4 assists, 4.4 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 48.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

