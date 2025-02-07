Tongue scores 19 as Santa Clara downs Portland 97-50

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Camaron Tongue’s 19 points off of the bench helped lead Santa Clara to a 97-50 victory…

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Camaron Tongue’s 19 points off of the bench helped lead Santa Clara to a 97-50 victory against Portland on Thursday night.

Tongue shot 7 of 12 from the field and 5 of 5 from the free-throw line for the Broncos (16-9, 8-4 West Coast Conference). Johnny O’Neil added 18 points while shooting 6 for 10, including 4 for 8 from beyond the arc while he also had nine rebounds. Adama Bal went 6 of 11 from the field (4 for 7 from 3-point range) to finish with 16 points.

Chris Austin led the way for the Pilots (8-17, 3-9) with 12 points. Vukasin Masic added 11 points for Portland. Jermaine Ballisager Webb also put up eight points.

Santa Clara took the lead 15 seconds into the game and did not give it up. Bal led their team in scoring with 12 points in the first half to help put them up 41-31 at the break. Santa Clara extended its lead to 82-41 during the second half, fueled by a 17-0 scoring run. Brenton Knapper scored a team-high 15 points in the second half as their team closed out the win.

Santa Clara next plays Saturday against San Diego at home, and Portland will host Oregon State on Thursday.

