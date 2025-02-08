Toledo takes on James Madison, looks for 5th straight win

James Madison Dukes (15-9, 8-4 Sun Belt) at Toledo Rockets (14-8, 8-2 MAC) Toledo, Ohio; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BETMGM…

James Madison Dukes (15-9, 8-4 Sun Belt) at Toledo Rockets (14-8, 8-2 MAC)

Toledo, Ohio; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rockets -1; over/under is 153

BOTTOM LINE: Toledo heads into a matchup against James Madison as winners of four straight games.

The Rockets have gone 6-2 at home. Toledo is fourth in the MAC scoring 79.1 points while shooting 46.3% from the field.

The Dukes have gone 2-6 away from home. James Madison ranks third in the Sun Belt shooting 34.4% from 3-point range.

Toledo makes 46.3% of its shots from the field this season, which is 3.1 percentage points higher than James Madison has allowed to its opponents (43.2%). James Madison averages 72.8 points per game, 5.1 fewer points than the 77.9 Toledo allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sonny Wilson is averaging 15.6 points and 3.3 assists for the Rockets. Sam Lewis is averaging 16.3 points over the last 10 games.

Mark Freeman is scoring 13.7 points per game with 2.7 rebounds and 3.1 assists for the Dukes. Elijah Hutchins-Everett is averaging 11.6 points and 5.8 rebounds over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rockets: 8-2, averaging 81.6 points, 33.5 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 4.5 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.0 points per game.

Dukes: 7-3, averaging 69.3 points, 32.9 rebounds, 8.9 assists, 6.6 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 42.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.