Toledo takes down Buffalo 87-74

TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — Sam Lewis’ 19 points helped Toledo defeat Buffalo 87-74 on Tuesday night. Lewis added five rebounds…

TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — Sam Lewis’ 19 points helped Toledo defeat Buffalo 87-74 on Tuesday night.

Lewis added five rebounds for the Rockets (14-8, 8-2 Mid-American Conference). Javan Simmons added 18 points, 10 rebounds and six assists. Sonny Wilson also had 18 points.

The Bulls (7-15, 2-8) were led in scoring by Tyson Dunn, who finished with 19 points and six assists. Tim Oboh added 16 points and seven rebounds for Buffalo. Noah Batchelor finished with 13 points.

Simmons scored 10 points in the first half to help put the Rockets up 42-32 at the break. Wilson scored 16 points in the second half.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.