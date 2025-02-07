Toledo Rockets face the James Madison Dukes on 4-game win streak

James Madison Dukes (15-9, 8-4 Sun Belt) at Toledo Rockets (14-8, 8-2 MAC) Toledo, Ohio; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

James Madison Dukes (15-9, 8-4 Sun Belt) at Toledo Rockets (14-8, 8-2 MAC)

Toledo, Ohio; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Toledo will try to build upon its four-game win streak with a victory against James Madison.

The Rockets have gone 6-2 in home games. Toledo ranks fifth in the MAC in rebounding averaging 32.4 rebounds. Javan Simmons paces the Rockets with 6.5 boards.

The Dukes are 2-6 on the road. James Madison ranks third in the Sun Belt shooting 34.4% from 3-point range.

Toledo makes 46.3% of its shots from the field this season, which is 3.1 percentage points higher than James Madison has allowed to its opponents (43.2%). James Madison’s 44.3% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.7 percentage points lower than Toledo has given up to its opponents (47.0%).

TOP PERFORMERS: Simmons is averaging 12.5 points and 6.5 rebounds for the Rockets. Sam Lewis is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Mark Freeman is averaging 13.7 points and 3.1 assists for the Dukes. Elijah Hutchins-Everett is averaging 11.6 points and 5.8 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rockets: 8-2, averaging 81.6 points, 33.5 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 4.5 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.0 points per game.

Dukes: 7-3, averaging 69.3 points, 32.9 rebounds, 8.9 assists, 6.6 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 42.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.8 points.

