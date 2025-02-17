Toledo hosts Gorosito and Ball State

Ball State Cardinals (13-12, 6-6 MAC) at Toledo Rockets (15-10, 8-4 MAC) Toledo, Ohio; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Ball State Cardinals (13-12, 6-6 MAC) at Toledo Rockets (15-10, 8-4 MAC)

Toledo, Ohio; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Ball State faces Toledo after Juan Sebastian Gorosito scored 24 points in Ball State’s 89-83 overtime victory against the Northern Illinois Huskies.

The Rockets are 7-2 in home games. Toledo is fifth in the MAC in rebounding with 32.0 rebounds. Javan Simmons leads the Rockets with 6.5 boards.

The Cardinals are 6-6 against MAC opponents. Ball State averages 76.9 points and has outscored opponents by 2.1 points per game.

Toledo’s average of 6.2 made 3-pointers per game is 1.6 fewer made shots on average than the 7.8 per game Ball State gives up. Ball State has shot at a 46.3% rate from the field this season, 1.0 percentage point below the 47.3% shooting opponents of Toledo have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sam Lewis averages 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Rockets, scoring 15.4 points while shooting 46.3% from beyond the arc. Sonny Wilson is shooting 51.6% and averaging 16.2 points over the past 10 games.

Jermahri Hill is averaging 15.9 points and 3.3 assists for the Cardinals. Gorosito is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rockets: 6-4, averaging 80.6 points, 32.7 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 4.5 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.7 points per game.

Cardinals: 5-5, averaging 77.9 points, 30.1 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 4.1 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 47.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.