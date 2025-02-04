Toledo hosts Buffalo following Lewis’ 23-point showing

Buffalo Bulls (7-14, 2-7 MAC) at Toledo Rockets (13-8, 7-2 MAC) Toledo, Ohio; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

Buffalo Bulls (7-14, 2-7 MAC) at Toledo Rockets (13-8, 7-2 MAC)

Toledo, Ohio; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rockets -13.5; over/under is 164

BOTTOM LINE: Toledo hosts Buffalo after Sam Lewis scored 23 points in Toledo’s 89-85 win against the Northern Illinois Huskies.

The Rockets are 5-2 in home games. Toledo ranks second in the MAC with 35.6 points per game in the paint led by Sonny Wilson averaging 9.4.

The Bulls are 2-7 in MAC play. Buffalo is fourth in the MAC with 14.4 assists per game led by Tyson Dunn averaging 5.8.

Toledo is shooting 46.4% from the field this season, 0.1 percentage points lower than the 46.5% Buffalo allows to opponents. Buffalo averages 8.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.1 fewer makes per game than Toledo gives up.

The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Wilson is averaging 15.5 points and 3.2 assists for the Rockets. Lewis is averaging 14.8 points and 5.4 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Ryan Sabol is shooting 40.7% from beyond the arc with 3.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Bulls, while averaging 16.4 points. Dunn is averaging 12.7 points, 6.1 assists and 1.8 steals over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rockets: 7-3, averaging 79.3 points, 33.8 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 4.3 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.9 points per game.

Bulls: 2-8, averaging 71.0 points, 31.1 rebounds, 14.9 assists, 7.9 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 40.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 83.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.