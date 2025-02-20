Live Radio
Toledo hosts Bowling Green following Campbell’s 26-point outing

The Associated Press

February 20, 2025, 3:42 AM

Bowling Green Falcons (10-16, 4-9 MAC) at Toledo Rockets (16-10, 9-4 MAC)

Toledo, Ohio; Friday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Bowling Green visits Toledo after Javontae Campbell scored 26 points in Bowling Green’s 91-84 loss to the Kent State Golden Flashes.

The Rockets are 8-2 on their home court. Toledo is 7-7 in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Falcons are 4-9 in MAC play. Bowling Green is 5-7 in games decided by at least 10 points.

Toledo scores 78.2 points per game, 2.5 more points than the 75.7 Bowling Green gives up. Bowling Green’s 43.7% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.7 percentage points lower than Toledo has given up to its opponents (47.4%).

TOP PERFORMERS: Sonny Wilson is shooting 52.5% and averaging 15.5 points for the Rockets. Sam Lewis is averaging 16.7 points over the last 10 games.

Jamai Felt is averaging 5.7 points and 6.5 rebounds for the Falcons. Marcus Johnson is averaging 16.5 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rockets: 7-3, averaging 79.5 points, 32.0 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 4.8 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 46.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.8 points per game.

Falcons: 3-7, averaging 71.6 points, 28.4 rebounds, 11.0 assists, 8.0 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 41.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

