Toledo hosts Becki and Ball State

Ball State Cardinals (20-5, 12-0 MAC) at Toledo Rockets (18-5, 9-3 MAC)

Toledo, Ohio; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Ball State takes on Toledo after Ally Becki scored 20 points in Ball State’s 74-69 win over the Eastern Michigan Eagles.

The Rockets are 10-1 in home games. Toledo is fifth in the MAC with 23.8 defensive rebounds per game led by Sammi Mikonovwicz averaging 4.4.

The Cardinals are 12-0 in MAC play. Ball State is 17-2 in games decided by at least 10 points.

Toledo’s average of 6.2 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.6 fewer made shots on average than the 6.8 per game Ball State gives up. Ball State averages 7.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.0 more made shots on average than the 4.4 per game Toledo allows.

The Rockets and Cardinals face off Wednesday for the first time in MAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mikonovwicz is averaging 12.8 points and 6.3 rebounds for the Rockets. Khera Goss is averaging 12.3 points over the last 10 games.

Becki is scoring 15.3 points per game with 5.2 rebounds and 6.1 assists for the Cardinals. Alex Richard is averaging 15.5 points and 7.8 rebounds while shooting 49.6% over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rockets: 8-2, averaging 66.2 points, 33.7 rebounds, 15.1 assists, 5.7 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 46.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.6 points per game.

Cardinals: 9-1, averaging 74.5 points, 34.5 rebounds, 16.4 assists, 7.9 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.5 points.

