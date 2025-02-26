Toledo faces Buffalo, aims for 7th straight home win

Buffalo Bulls (22-4, 11-3 MAC) at Toledo Rockets (19-6, 10-4 MAC) Toledo, Ohio; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Toledo…

Buffalo Bulls (22-4, 11-3 MAC) at Toledo Rockets (19-6, 10-4 MAC)

Toledo, Ohio; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Toledo hosts Buffalo looking to extend its six-game home winning streak.

The Rockets have gone 11-1 in home games. Toledo is 3-2 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Bulls are 11-3 in conference games. Buffalo is 2-1 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Toledo averages 69.7 points, 10.7 more per game than the 59.0 Buffalo allows. Buffalo has shot at a 45.6% clip from the field this season, 4.4 percentage points above the 41.2% shooting opponents of Toledo have averaged.

The Rockets and Bulls face off Wednesday for the first time in MAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sammi Mikonovwicz is averaging 13 points and 6.4 rebounds for the Rockets. Nan Garcia is averaging 1.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Chellia Watson is shooting 43.8% and averaging 20.3 points for the Bulls. Terah Harness is averaging 1.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rockets: 8-2, averaging 69.5 points, 33.0 rebounds, 15.8 assists, 6.0 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 48.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.6 points per game.

Bulls: 8-2, averaging 71.1 points, 29.2 rebounds, 16.1 assists, 10.8 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.7 points.

