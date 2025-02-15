Todorovic and Pepperdine host Gonzaga

Pepperdine Waves (10-16, 4-9 WCC) at Gonzaga Bulldogs (19-7, 10-3 WCC) Spokane, Washington; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

Pepperdine Waves (10-16, 4-9 WCC) at Gonzaga Bulldogs (19-7, 10-3 WCC)

Spokane, Washington; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bulldogs -26.5; over/under is 160.5

BOTTOM LINE: Pepperdine faces Gonzaga after Stefan Todorovic scored 24 points in Pepperdine’s 88-81 victory against the San Diego Toreros.

The Bulldogs have gone 11-1 in home games. Gonzaga is 17-0 in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Waves have gone 4-9 against WCC opponents. Pepperdine is 0-2 in one-possession games.

Gonzaga’s average of 7.6 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.1 fewer made shots on average than the 7.7 per game Pepperdine gives up. Pepperdine has shot at a 44.6% rate from the field this season, 3.0 percentage points greater than the 41.6% shooting opponents of Gonzaga have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nolan Hickman is shooting 43.6% from beyond the arc with 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Bulldogs, while averaging 10.3 points. Graham Ike is averaging 18.2 points and eight rebounds over the last 10 games.

Todorovic is scoring 19.0 points per game and averaging 6.0 rebounds for the Waves. Dovydas Butka is averaging 11.4 points and 5.6 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 7-3, averaging 86.9 points, 33.6 rebounds, 20.7 assists, 7.2 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 49.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.0 points per game.

Waves: 4-6, averaging 71.9 points, 30.5 rebounds, 15.0 assists, 6.9 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 43.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.2 points.

