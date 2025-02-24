Live Radio
Toby Nnadozie scores 25 to lead Coppin State over Howard 72-61

The Associated Press

February 24, 2025, 10:52 PM

BALTIMORE (AP) — Toby Nnadozie had 25 points to lead Coppin State to a 72-61 victory over Howard on Monday night.

Nnadozie added three steals for the Eagles (5-21, 3-8 Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference). Derrius Ward scored 17 points, shooting 6 for 17 (1 for 4 from 3-point range) and 4 of 4 from the free-throw line. Peter Oduro went 3 of 4 from the field to finish with eight points, while adding six rebounds.

Blake Harper finished with 19 points for the Bison (12-16, 7-4). Marcus Dockery added 12 points and two blocks. Cameron Shockley-Okeke had nine points and three steals.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

