TJ Weeks, Tank Byard rally Rider to 61-59 victory over Siena

LAWRENCEVILLE, N.J. (AP) — TJ Weeks Jr. scored 23 points and Tank Byard grab a rebound and scored at the buzzer to rally Rider to a 61-59 victory over Siena on Saturday.

Brendan Coyle’s layup with 20 seconds left pulled Siena even before Byard grabbed an errant shot by Flash Burton and scored the winner.

Weeks added seven rebounds for the Broncs (9-15, 5-8 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference). Aasim Burton had 15 points and Byard scored 10 on 5-for-7 shooting.

Gavin Doty led the way for the Saints (11-13, 6-7) with 15 points and eight rebounds. Justice Shoats added 13 points and two steals. Major Freeman scored 12 points.

