TJ Thomas scores 20 to help East Texas A&M defeat New Orleans 73-71

The Associated Press

February 24, 2025, 11:17 PM

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — TJ Thomas had 20 points to help East Texas A&M end a six-game losing streak with a 73-71 victory over New Orleans on Monday night.

Thomas also had seven rebounds and four steals for the Lions (4-25, 2-16 Southland Conference). KC Ugwuakazi totaled 11 points and eight rebounds. Khaliq Abdul-Mateen had 10 points.

The Privateers (4-25, 2-16) were led by Michael Thomas with 16 points and 18 rebounds. JR Jacobs had 14 points and seven assists and Theo Grant scored 11. The Privateers have lost 11 in a row.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

