Timberlake’s 17 help Bryant take down UMass-Lowell 79-78

LOWELL, Mass. (AP) — Earl Timberlake had 17 points, including two free throws with 0.7 seconds left, in Bryant’s 79-78…

LOWELL, Mass. (AP) — Earl Timberlake had 17 points, including two free throws with 0.7 seconds left, in Bryant’s 79-78 win over UMass-Lowell on Thursday night.

Bryant (18-11, 12-2 America East) remains atop the conference standings with two games remaining.

Timberlake added nine rebounds, seven assists, four steals, and three blocks for the Bulldogs. Rafael Pinzon added 16 points while shooting 6 for 22, including 3 for 10 from beyond the arc while he also had five rebounds and three steals. Kvonn Cramer had 14 points and shot 6 of 10 from the field and 2 of 3 from the free-throw line.

The River Hawks (16-13, 5-9) were led by Max Brooks, who posted 24 points, nine rebounds, two steals and three blocks. Martin Somerville added 17 points, six rebounds and five assists. Yuri Covington put up 12 points.

Both teams next play Saturday. Bryant visits Maine and UMass-Lowell squares off against Binghamton at home.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.