Timberlake and the Bryant Bulldogs take on conference foe Maine

Bryant Bulldogs (18-11, 12-2 America East) at Maine Black Bears (17-12, 9-5 America East)

Orono, Maine; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Earl Timberlake and Bryant take on Kellen Tynes and Maine in America East action.

The Black Bears are 8-2 in home games. Maine ranks ninth in the America East with 6.2 offensive rebounds per game led by Quion Burns averaging 1.2.

The Bulldogs have gone 12-2 against America East opponents. Bryant ranks sixth in college basketball with 37.7 rebounds per game. Timberlake leads the Bulldogs with 8.8.

Maine averages 71.7 points per game, 3.2 fewer points than the 74.9 Bryant allows. Bryant has shot at a 45.6% rate from the field this season, 2.9 percentage points above the 42.7% shooting opponents of Maine have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: AJ Lopez is scoring 14.8 points per game and averaging 2.3 rebounds for the Black Bears. Burns is averaging 16.6 points and 8.8 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Rafael Pinzon is scoring 18.3 points per game and averaging 3.0 rebounds for the Bulldogs. Connor Withers is averaging 2.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Black Bears: 6-4, averaging 71.5 points, 28.2 rebounds, 15.5 assists, 8.6 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 47.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.3 points per game.

Bulldogs: 8-2, averaging 80.6 points, 37.3 rebounds, 15.1 assists, 5.7 steals and 6.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

