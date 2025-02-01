Tilly scores 19 in Santa Clara’s 83-49 victory over Pacific

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Christoph Tilly scored 19 points as Santa Clara beat Pacific 83-49 on Saturday night. Tilly…

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Christoph Tilly scored 19 points as Santa Clara beat Pacific 83-49 on Saturday night.

Tilly had six rebounds for the Broncos (15-9, 7-4 West Coast Conference). Camaron Tongue scored 14 points while shooting 5 for 9 (0 for 3 from 3-point range) and 4 of 5 from the free-throw line and added five rebounds. Adama Bal had 13 points and shot 5 for 10, including 3 for 5 from beyond the arc.

The Tigers (7-18, 2-9) were led in scoring by Elijah Fisher, who finished with 14 points. Elias Ralph added 11 points and two steals for Pacific. Lamar Washington had seven points, four assists and four steals.

Santa Clara took the lead with 17:36 left in the first half and did not relinquish it. The score was 41-20 at halftime, with Tongue racking up 10 points. Santa Clara outscored Pacific by 13 points over the final half, while Tilly led the way with a team-high 12 second-half points.

These two teams both play Thursday. Santa Clara visits Portland and Pacific hosts San Diego.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

