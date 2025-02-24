Tillmon leads Prairie View A&M against Mississippi Valley State after 22-point game

Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils (3-24, 1-13 SWAC) at Prairie View A&M Panthers (4-23, 3-11 SWAC) Prairie View, Texas; Monday,…

Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils (3-24, 1-13 SWAC) at Prairie View A&M Panthers (4-23, 3-11 SWAC)

Prairie View, Texas; Monday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Panthers -16.5; over/under is 140.5

BOTTOM LINE: Prairie View A&M faces Mississippi Valley State after Jordan Tillmon scored 22 points in Prairie View A&M’s 75-64 loss to the Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions.

The Panthers are 2-6 in home games. Prairie View A&M is 1-11 against opponents over .500.

The Delta Devils are 1-13 in SWAC play. Mississippi Valley State has a 1-0 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Prairie View A&M is shooting 43.7% from the field this season, 6.0 percentage points lower than the 49.7% Mississippi Valley State allows to opponents. Mississippi Valley State averages 4.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.7 fewer made shots on average than the 6.8 per game Prairie View A&M allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Marcel Bryant is averaging 9.4 points for the Panthers. Braelon Bush is averaging 2.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Arthur Tate averages 1.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Delta Devils, scoring 9.9 points while shooting 29.7% from beyond the arc. Jair Horton is averaging 6.9 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 0-10, averaging 66.9 points, 26.6 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 7.3 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 41.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.0 points per game.

Delta Devils: 1-9, averaging 53.3 points, 25.1 rebounds, 8.0 assists, 5.1 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 37.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.8 points.

