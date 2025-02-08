Three score 17, Murray State downs Valparaiso 74-56

VALPARAISO, Ind. (AP) — Nick Ellington, AJ Ferguson and Jacobi Wood all had 17 points in Murray State’s 74-56 victory…

VALPARAISO, Ind. (AP) — Nick Ellington, AJ Ferguson and Jacobi Wood all had 17 points in Murray State’s 74-56 victory over Valparaiso on Saturday night.

Ellington had 10 rebounds for the Racers (12-13, 6-8 Missouri Valley Conference). Ferguson shot 7 of 12 (3 for 6 from 3-point range) and had seven rebounds. Wood shot 5 of 13 from the field, including 4 for 9 from 3-point range, and went 3 for 4 from the line.

The Beacons (10-15, 3-11) were led in scoring by Jefferson Monegro, who finished with 22 points. Valparaiso also got 16 points, 10 rebounds and two steals from Cooper Schwieger. All Wright also had seven points. The Beacons prolonged their losing streak to nine in a row.

Murray State’s next game is Tuesday against UIC at home. Valparaiso hosts Belmont on Wednesday.

