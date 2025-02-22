Threatt scores 27, hits game-winning jumper late to push Weber State past Portland State 60-58

OGDEN, Utah (AP) — Blaise Threatt scored 27 points that included the game-winning jumper with 0.7 seconds left and Weber…

OGDEN, Utah (AP) — Blaise Threatt scored 27 points that included the game-winning jumper with 0.7 seconds left and Weber State beat Portland State 60-58 on Saturday night.

Threatt also contributed five rebounds for the Wildcats (10-19, 4-11 Big Sky Conference). Trevor Henning scored 15 points, going 6 of 13 (2 for 4 from 3-point range). Viljami Vartiainen finished with eight points.

Terri Miller Jr. led the Vikings (16-12, 8-7) in scoring, finishing with 14 points and 11 rebounds. Portland State also got 14 points and six rebounds from Jaylin Henderson. Qiant Myers had 10 points and five assists.

NEXT UP

Both teams next play Thursday. Weber State visits Eastern Washington and Portland State plays Montana State at home.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.