Threatt leads Weber State against Idaho State

Idaho State Bengals (10-11, 5-5 Big Sky) at Weber State Wildcats (9-15, 3-7 Big Sky) Ogden, Utah; Saturday, 9 p.m.…

Idaho State Bengals (10-11, 5-5 Big Sky) at Weber State Wildcats (9-15, 3-7 Big Sky)

Ogden, Utah; Saturday, 9 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bengals -2.5; over/under is 141.5

BOTTOM LINE: Weber State hosts Idaho State after Blaise Threatt scored 34 points in Weber State’s 77-73 win against the Northern Arizona Lumberjacks.

The Wildcats have gone 4-7 at home. Weber State ranks fifth in the Big Sky in rebounding with 31.8 rebounds. Threatt leads the Wildcats with 5.7 boards.

The Bengals are 5-5 in Big Sky play. Idaho State is 5-5 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 10.8 turnovers per game.

Weber State is shooting 45.6% from the field this season, 1.4 percentage points higher than the 44.2% Idaho State allows to opponents. Idaho State averages 8.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.1 more makes per game than Weber State allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Threatt is shooting 53.1% and averaging 18.4 points for the Wildcats. Dyson Koehler is averaging 10.9 points over the last 10 games.

Jake O’Neil is averaging 13.2 points and 10.4 rebounds for the Bengals. Dylan Darling is averaging 21.5 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 3-7, averaging 69.9 points, 27.9 rebounds, 11.0 assists, 5.6 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.3 points per game.

Bengals: 5-5, averaging 75.6 points, 31.9 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 6.6 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.