Thornton, Prairie View A&M Panthers to visit Gourdine, Southern Jaguars

Prairie View A&M Panthers (6-15, 3-9 SWAC) at Southern Jaguars (12-13, 10-2 SWAC)

Baton Rouge, Louisiana; Saturday, 3:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Southern hosts Prairie View A&M in a matchup of SWAC teams.

The Jaguars have gone 7-1 at home. Southern ranks ninth in the SWAC in rebounding with 30.7 rebounds. Aniya Gourdine paces the Jaguars with 5.0 boards.

The Panthers are 3-9 in conference games. Prairie View A&M is 4-13 in games decided by 10 or more points.

Southern is shooting 35.9% from the field this season, 4.8 percentage points lower than the 40.7% Prairie View A&M allows to opponents. Prairie View A&M averages 5.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.2 more makes per game than Southern gives up.

The Jaguars and Panthers meet Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Gourdine is averaging 12.5 points and 2.5 steals for the Jaguars. Soniyah Reed is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Crystal Schultz averages 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Panthers, scoring 9.2 points while shooting 30.1% from beyond the arc. Ash’a Thompson is shooting 43.3% and averaging 8.8 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jaguars: 9-1, averaging 61.2 points, 33.6 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 13.6 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 38.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 49.3 points per game.

Panthers: 3-7, averaging 58.7 points, 28.9 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 6.9 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 40.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.7 points.

