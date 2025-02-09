Thornton leads Ohio State against Nebraska after 31-point game

Ohio State Buckeyes (14-9, 6-6 Big Ten) at Nebraska Cornhuskers (15-8, 5-7 Big Ten) Lincoln, Nebraska; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST…

Ohio State Buckeyes (14-9, 6-6 Big Ten) at Nebraska Cornhuskers (15-8, 5-7 Big Ten)

Lincoln, Nebraska; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cornhuskers -2.5; over/under is 144.5

BOTTOM LINE: Ohio State visits Nebraska after Bruce Thornton scored 31 points in Ohio State’s 73-70 win against the Maryland Terrapins.

The Cornhuskers have gone 9-2 at home. Nebraska has a 0-3 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Buckeyes are 6-6 against Big Ten opponents. Ohio State is eighth in the Big Ten scoring 79.7 points per game and is shooting 47.5%.

Nebraska’s average of 7.3 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.9 more made shots on average than the 6.4 per game Ohio State gives up. Ohio State averages 8.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.8 fewer made shots on average than the 9.8 per game Nebraska allows.

The Cornhuskers and Buckeyes match up Sunday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brice Williams is averaging 19.2 points for the Cornhuskers. Juwan Gary is averaging 14.4 points and 6.4 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Thornton is averaging 17.8 points and 4.2 assists for the Buckeyes. John Mobley Jr. is averaging 13.2 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cornhuskers: 4-6, averaging 74.0 points, 31.1 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 7.2 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.1 points per game.

Buckeyes: 5-5, averaging 75.6 points, 31.5 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 5.5 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 43.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.3 points.

