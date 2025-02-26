Thornton and the Prairie View A&M Panthers visit conference foe Jackson State

Prairie View A&M Panthers (8-16, 5-10 SWAC) at Jackson State Tigers (13-12, 11-3 SWAC) Jackson, Mississippi; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST…

Prairie View A&M Panthers (8-16, 5-10 SWAC) at Jackson State Tigers (13-12, 11-3 SWAC)

Jackson, Mississippi; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Prairie View A&M faces Jackson State in SWAC action Thursday.

The Tigers have gone 6-1 in home games. Jackson State gives up 64.2 points to opponents and has been outscored by 5.9 points per game.

The Panthers have gone 5-10 against SWAC opponents. Prairie View A&M is fourth in the SWAC with 11.6 assists per game led by Nyam Thornton averaging 3.5.

Jackson State scores 58.3 points per game, 10.1 fewer points than the 68.4 Prairie View A&M gives up. Prairie View A&M has shot at a 39.3% rate from the field this season, 0.5 percentage points less than the 39.8% shooting opponents of Jackson State have averaged.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Taleah Dilworth is averaging 15.5 points for the Tigers. Leianya Massenat is averaging 10.4 points over the last 10 games.

Crystal Schultz is scoring 9.6 points per game and averaging 1.3 rebounds for the Panthers. Mikayla Hutchinson is averaging 1.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 8-2, averaging 62.0 points, 30.0 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 7.6 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 42.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 55.4 points per game.

Panthers: 3-7, averaging 57.1 points, 28.5 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 6.6 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 38.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.6 points.

