Thornton and Prairie View A&M host Florida A&M

Florida A&M Rattlers (7-13, 4-5 SWAC) at Prairie View A&M Panthers (5-13, 2-7 SWAC)

Prairie View, Texas; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Prairie View A&M hosts Florida A&M after Nyam Thornton scored 22 points in Prairie View A&M’s 82-69 loss to the Texas Southern Tigers.

The Panthers are 4-3 in home games. Prairie View A&M gives up 68.9 points to opponents and has been outscored by 6.2 points per game.

The Rattlers have gone 4-5 against SWAC opponents. Florida A&M is 0-1 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Prairie View A&M scores 62.7 points per game, 7.0 fewer points than the 69.7 Florida A&M gives up. Florida A&M averages 4.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.5 fewer makes per game than Prairie View A&M allows.

The Panthers and Rattlers meet Thursday for the first time in SWAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Crystal Schultz is shooting 27.4% from beyond the arc with 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Panthers, while averaging 9.1 points. Ash’a Thompson is shooting 42.6% and averaging 9.7 points over the past 10 games.

Cheyenne McEvans is scoring 13.9 points per game with 5.2 rebounds and 2.6 assists for the Rattlers. Sabou Gueye is averaging 13.6 points and 5.1 rebounds while shooting 52.3% over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 3-7, averaging 59.7 points, 29.9 rebounds, 10.4 assists, 7.4 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 39.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.8 points per game.

Rattlers: 5-5, averaging 74.0 points, 37.3 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 12.0 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

