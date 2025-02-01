Thorn scores 21 as UT Rio Grande Valley takes down Texas A&M-CC 83-73

EDINBURG, Texas (AP) — Dekedran Thorn had 21 points in UT Rio Grande Valley’s 83-73 win over Texas A&M-Corpus Christi…

EDINBURG, Texas (AP) — Dekedran Thorn had 21 points in UT Rio Grande Valley’s 83-73 win over Texas A&M-Corpus Christi on Saturday night.

Thorn added five steals for the Vaqueros (13-9, 5-6 Southland Conference). Howard Fleming Jr. scored 17 points and added six rebounds. Marshal Destremau shot 6 of 6 from the field and 2 for 4 from the free-throw line to finish with 16 points.

Garry Clark finished with 15 points, 11 rebounds and four assists for the Islanders (14-9, 7-4). Texas A&M-CC also got 15 points and six rebounds from Owen Dease. Isaac Williams had 13 points and six rebounds.

NEXT UP

Both teams next play Monday. UT Rio Grande Valley visits Northwestern State and Texas A&M-CC goes on the road to play East Texas A&M.

