Thompson scores career-high 25 in leading Oklahoma State over UCF 104-95 despite Hall’s 34

STILLWATER, Okla. (AP) — Bryce Thompson scored 14 of his career-high 25 points in the second half and Oklahoma State beat UCF 104-95 despite 34 points from Keyshawn Hall on Wednesday night.

Thompson made 10 of 15 shots in leading the Cowboys (13-13, 5-10 Big 12). Abou Ousmane added 17 points despite sitting out much of the second half before fouling out. Arturo Dean scored 16 points, Khalil Brantley 15 and Marchelus Avery 10.

Hall made 9 of 20 shots and was 14 of 17 from the line. Darius Johnson added 23 points — 19 in the second half — and Mikey Williams 14 for the Knights (13-13, 4-11), who lost their seventh straight. They were without starting big man Moustapha Thiam, out with an illness.

Johnson drove for consecutive baskets to get UCF within five with five minutes to go but the Cowboys scored the next six points, four from Thompson, in going on to take the win.

The Cowboys led by as many as 19 in the first half before going into the break ahead 53-40 after outscoring the Knights 20-0 off 15 turnovers.

UCF made 31 of 38 free throws and Oklahoma State 28 of 35.

Oklahoma State beat UCF for the first time in four all-time meetings. They play again on March 5.

Oklahoma State is at No. 23 Kansas on Saturday while UCF is home against Utah on Sunday.

