Thompson scores 15 as SIU-Edwardsville beats Eastern Illinois 66-41

EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. (AP) — Myles Thompson had 15 points in SIU-Edwardsville’s 66-41 victory over Eastern Illinois on Tuesday night.

Thompson also added 11 rebounds for the Cougars (16-8, 9-4 Ohio Valley Conference). Ray’Sean Taylor scored 13 points while going 5 of 11 (2 for 7 from 3-point range). Desmond Polk went 4 of 11 from the field (3 for 7 from 3-point range) to finish with 11 points, while adding six rebounds.

Artese Stapleton led the Panthers (8-16, 4-9) in scoring, finishing with 11 points. Eastern Illinois also got 10 points from Obadiah Curtis.

Both teams play Tennessee Tech next. SIU-Edwardsville on Thursday and Eastern Illinois on Saturday.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

