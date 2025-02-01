Thompson leads Old Dominion against JMU after 21-point game

James Madison Dukes (18-4, 10-0 Sun Belt) at Old Dominion Monarchs (14-8, 6-4 Sun Belt) Norfolk, Virginia; Saturday, 2 p.m.…

James Madison Dukes (18-4, 10-0 Sun Belt) at Old Dominion Monarchs (14-8, 6-4 Sun Belt)

Norfolk, Virginia; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Old Dominion takes on JMU after Kelsey Thompson scored 21 points in Old Dominion’s 66-62 loss to the Georgia State Panthers.

The Monarchs are 8-4 in home games. Old Dominion is ninth in the Sun Belt with 28.5 points per game in the paint led by Mariah Clayton averaging 6.0.

The Dukes are 10-0 in Sun Belt play. JMU is ninth in college basketball with 39.1 rebounds per game led by Peyton McDaniel averaging 8.4.

Old Dominion’s average of 5.1 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.5 fewer made shots on average than the 5.6 per game JMU gives up. JMU averages 5.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.0 more made shot on average than the 4.4 per game Old Dominion gives up.

The Monarchs and Dukes match up Saturday for the first time in Sun Belt play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: En’Dya Buford is shooting 39.5% and averaging 12.0 points for the Monarchs. Thompson is averaging 11.7 points over the last 10 games.

McDaniel is scoring 15.5 points per game with 8.4 rebounds and 1.3 assists for the Dukes. Kseniia Kozlova is averaging 12.4 points and 7.2 rebounds while shooting 53.4% over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Monarchs: 6-4, averaging 70.6 points, 34.5 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 7.4 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 38.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.2 points per game.

Dukes: 10-0, averaging 75.0 points, 40.6 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 8.1 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 43.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.