Thompson and SFA host Texas A&M-CC

Texas A&M-CC Islanders (15-9, 8-4 Southland) at Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks (10-13, 3-9 Southland)

Huntsville, Texas; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: SFA hosts Texas A&M-CC after Keon Thompson scored 23 points in SFA’s 88-85 overtime victory over the New Orleans Privateers.

The ‘Jacks have gone 6-6 in home games. SFA has a 1-3 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Islanders are 8-4 in conference matchups. Texas A&M-CC scores 79.4 points and has outscored opponents by 10.4 points per game.

SFA’s average of 5.7 made 3-pointers per game is 1.3 fewer made shots on average than the 7.0 per game Texas A&M-CC gives up. Texas A&M-CC has shot at a 50.1% clip from the field this season, 9.4 percentage points greater than the 40.7% shooting opponents of SFA have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kyle Hayman is averaging 12.9 points and 1.8 steals for the ‘Jacks. Thompson is averaging 13.2 points over the last 10 games.

Garry Clark is averaging 14.8 points and 7.8 rebounds for the Islanders. Jordan Roberts is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: ‘Jacks: 3-7, averaging 65.6 points, 30.0 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 9.1 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 41.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.0 points per game.

Islanders: 7-3, averaging 75.5 points, 33.5 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 6.7 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 49.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.1 points.

