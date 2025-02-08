Thompson and SFA host Texas A&M-CC

Texas A&M-CC Islanders (15-9, 8-4 Southland) at Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks (10-13, 3-9 Southland) Huntsville, Texas; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST…

Texas A&M-CC Islanders (15-9, 8-4 Southland) at Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks (10-13, 3-9 Southland)

Huntsville, Texas; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Islanders -2.5; over/under is 137.5

BOTTOM LINE: SFA faces Texas A&M-CC after Keon Thompson scored 23 points in SFA’s 88-85 overtime win over the New Orleans Privateers.

The ‘Jacks are 6-6 in home games. SFA is 4-10 against opponents over .500.

The Islanders are 8-4 in Southland play. Texas A&M-CC ranks seventh in the Southland with 10.0 offensive rebounds per game led by Garry Clark averaging 2.3.

SFA is shooting 42.4% from the field this season, 0.1 percentage points higher than the 42.3% Texas A&M-CC allows to opponents. Texas A&M-CC has shot at a 50.1% clip from the field this season, 9.4 percentage points higher than the 40.7% shooting opponents of SFA have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kyle Hayman averages 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the ‘Jacks, scoring 12.9 points while shooting 34.2% from beyond the arc. Thompson is shooting 48.5% and averaging 13.2 points over the last 10 games.

Isaac Williams is averaging 11.5 points and 3.9 assists for the Islanders. Clark is averaging 15.3 points and 10.1 rebounds while shooting 52.9% over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: ‘Jacks: 3-7, averaging 65.6 points, 30.0 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 9.1 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 41.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.0 points per game.

Islanders: 7-3, averaging 75.5 points, 33.5 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 6.7 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 49.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

