Trey Thomas scores 27 as Bethune-Cookman defeats Prairie View A&M 85-82

PRAIRIE VIEW, Texas (AP) — Trey Thomas had 27 points in Bethune-Cookman’s 85-82 win against Prairie View A&M on Saturday night.

Thomas added eight rebounds for the Wildcats (10-13, 7-3 Southwestern Athletic Conference). Jesus Carralero added 17 points while going 6 of 8 and 4 of 6 from the free-throw line while he also had six rebounds. Daniel Rouzan finished 8 of 10 from the floor to finish with 16 points, while adding eight rebounds.

The Panthers (4-19, 3-7) were led by Tanahj Pettway, who posted 23 points and four assists. Braelon Bush added 20 points and four assists for Prairie View. Jordan Tillmon had 15 points. The loss is the sixth straight for the Panthers.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

