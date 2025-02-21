Thomas scores 23 in San Francisco’s 71-58 win against Pacific

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Malik Thomas’ 23 points helped San Francisco defeat Pacific 71-58 on Thursday. Thomas shot 8 of…

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Malik Thomas’ 23 points helped San Francisco defeat Pacific 71-58 on Thursday.

Thomas shot 8 of 16 from the field, including 2 for 7 from 3-point range, and went 5 for 7 from the line for the Dons (22-7, 12-4 West Coast Conference). Tyrone Riley IV added 14 points while shooting 4 for 8 and 6 of 6 from the free-throw line while he also had 10 rebounds and four steals. Marcus Williams went 6 of 11 from the field (2 for 5 from 3-point range) to finish with 14 points.

The Tigers (9-21, 4-12) were led in scoring by Elijah Fisher, who finished with 23 points. Kris Keinys added 12 points and nine rebounds for Pacific. Lamar Washington finished with 10 points, six rebounds, five assists and three steals.

Thomas scored 18 points in the second half to help lead San Francisco to a 13-point victory.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.