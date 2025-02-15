Thomas scores 22 in Austin Peay’s 76-63 win against Stetson

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn (AP) — LJ Thomas had 22 points in Austin Peay’s 76-63 victory over Stetson on Saturday night. Thomas…

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn (AP) — LJ Thomas had 22 points in Austin Peay’s 76-63 victory over Stetson on Saturday night.

Thomas shot 7 of 14 from the field and 6 for 6 from the free-throw line for the Governors (12-15, 7-7 Atlantic Sun Conference). Isaac Haney added 18 points while shooting 6 for 9 (3 for 4 from 3-point range) and 3 of 5 from the free-throw line while they also had five rebounds and five assists. Sai Witt shot 5 of 11 from the field and 5 for 7 from the foul line to finish with 15 points.

The Hatters (7-20, 5-9) were led in scoring by Jamie Phillips Jr., who finished with 26 points. Jordan Wood added 12 points for Stetson. Mehki also had nine points. The Hatters prolonged their losing streak to six in a row.

NEXT UP

Both teams play again on Tuesday. Austin Peay visits Bellarmine and Stetson hosts North Florida.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

