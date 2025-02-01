Thomas scores 19 as Bethune-Cookman takes down Alabama State 67-64

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Tre Thomas had 19 points in Bethune-Cookman’s 67-64 win over Alabama State on Saturday night.…

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Tre Thomas had 19 points in Bethune-Cookman’s 67-64 win over Alabama State on Saturday night.

Thomas also had 10 rebounds for the Wildcats (8-13, 5-3 Southwestern Athletic Conference). Daniel Rouzan scored 17 points while going 7 of 11 and 3 of 6 from the free-throw line and added eight rebounds. David Onanina shot 6 of 7 from the field and 2 for 5 from the line to finish with 14 points.

CJ Hines finished with 19 points and two steals for the Hornets (8-13, 4-4). Alabama State also got 11 points from D’ante Bass. Antonio Madlock also had nine points, seven rebounds and four assists.

Hines missed a potential winning 3-point shot with about three seconds to play

NEXT UP

Both teams next play Monday. Bethune-Cookman hosts Alabama A&M and Alabama State plays Florida A&M on the road.

