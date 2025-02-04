Thomas leads Rhode Island against Fordham after 22-point outing

Rhode Island Rams (15-6, 4-5 A-10) at Fordham Rams (10-12, 2-7 A-10) New York; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Rhode Island Rams (15-6, 4-5 A-10) at Fordham Rams (10-12, 2-7 A-10)

New York; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Rhode Island plays Fordham after Sebastian Thomas scored 22 points in Rhode Island’s 88-82 win against the UMass Minutemen.

The Fordham Rams are 7-4 on their home court. Fordham is 3-4 in one-possession games.

The Rhode Island Rams are 4-5 against A-10 opponents. Rhode Island is seventh in college basketball with 26.7 defensive rebounds per game led by David Fuchs averaging 5.2.

Fordham scores 75.6 points per game, 2.8 more points than the 72.8 Rhode Island allows. Rhode Island averages 78.9 points per game, 2.2 more than the 76.7 Fordham allows.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jackie Johnson III is averaging 18.4 points and 1.5 steals for the Fordham Rams. Japhet Medor is averaging 15.6 points, 5.2 assists and 1.5 steals over the last 10 games.

Thomas is scoring 19.0 points per game with 4.2 rebounds and 5.8 assists for the Rhode Island Rams. Jaden House is averaging 12 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Fordham Rams: 3-7, averaging 75.0 points, 33.1 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 6.9 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 42.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.3 points per game.

Rhode Island Rams: 5-5, averaging 71.4 points, 33.1 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 5.7 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 43.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.