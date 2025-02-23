Thomas leads Northwestern State against SE Louisiana after 23-point showing

Northwestern State Demons (13-15, 9-8 Southland) at SE Louisiana Lions (18-10, 12-5 Southland) Hammond, Louisiana; Monday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Northwestern State Demons (13-15, 9-8 Southland) at SE Louisiana Lions (18-10, 12-5 Southland)

Hammond, Louisiana; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Northwestern State visits SE Louisiana after Micah Thomas scored 23 points in Northwestern State’s 73-66 win over the New Orleans Privateers.

The Lions are 8-3 on their home court. SE Louisiana is sixth in the Southland scoring 73.5 points while shooting 45.3% from the field.

The Demons are 9-8 in Southland play. Northwestern State ranks fourth in the Southland shooting 34.3% from 3-point range.

SE Louisiana’s average of 6.4 made 3-pointers per game is 1.8 fewer made shots on average than the 8.2 per game Northwestern State gives up. Northwestern State averages 7.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.8 fewer makes per game than SE Louisiana allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sam Hines Jr. is shooting 49.4% and averaging 16.5 points for the Lions. Jakevion Buckley is averaging 18.9 points over the last 10 games.

Addison Patterson is averaging 13.3 points, 5.7 rebounds and 3.3 assists for the Demons. Thomas is averaging 12.8 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lions: 8-2, averaging 77.0 points, 34.6 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 5.6 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.8 points per game.

Demons: 5-5, averaging 64.6 points, 34.6 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 6.3 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 40.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

