Thomas leads Charlotte against Florida Atlantic after 21-point game

Charlotte 49ers (9-15, 2-9 AAC) at Florida Atlantic Owls (13-10, 6-4 AAC) Boca Raton, Florida; Monday, 9 p.m. EST BETMGM…

Charlotte 49ers (9-15, 2-9 AAC) at Florida Atlantic Owls (13-10, 6-4 AAC)

Boca Raton, Florida; Monday, 9 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Owls -12.5; over/under is 149.5

BOTTOM LINE: Charlotte plays Florida Atlantic after Jaehshon Thomas scored 21 points in Charlotte’s 78-75 win against the Rice Owls.

The Owls have gone 6-3 in home games. Florida Atlantic averages 16.9 assists per game to lead the AAC, paced by Leland Walker with 4.2.

The 49ers are 2-9 against conference opponents. Charlotte gives up 74.5 points to opponents while being outscored by 3.3 points per game.

Florida Atlantic is shooting 46.6% from the field this season, 0.8 percentage points lower than the 47.4% Charlotte allows to opponents. Charlotte averages 6.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.0 fewer made shots on average than the 8.7 per game Florida Atlantic allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Walker is averaging 8.9 points and 4.2 assists for the Owls. Tre Carroll is averaging 12.7 points and 6.7 rebounds while shooting 45.0% over the last 10 games.

Nik Graves is shooting 41.9% and averaging 17.1 points for the 49ers. Giancarlo Rosado is averaging 10.4 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Owls: 6-4, averaging 76.2 points, 34.6 rebounds, 16.0 assists, 5.5 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.2 points per game.

49ers: 2-8, averaging 68.1 points, 26.4 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 5.6 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 41.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

