Thomas leads Bethune-Cookman against Prairie View A&M after 24-point performance

Bethune-Cookman Wildcats (9-13, 6-3 SWAC) at Prairie View A&M Panthers (4-18, 3-6 SWAC)

Prairie View, Texas; Saturday, 5:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Bethune-Cookman plays Prairie View A&M after Tre Thomas scored 24 points in Bethune-Cookman’s 89-75 victory over the Alabama A&M Bulldogs.

The Panthers are 2-3 on their home court. Prairie View A&M is 0-3 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Wildcats are 6-3 in SWAC play. Bethune-Cookman ranks fourth in the SWAC with 32.3 rebounds per game led by Reggie Ward Jr. averaging 8.2.

Prairie View A&M is shooting 44.4% from the field this season, 1.7 percentage points higher than the 42.7% Bethune-Cookman allows to opponents. Bethune-Cookman’s 41.5% shooting percentage from the field this season is 9.3 percentage points lower than Prairie View A&M has given up to its opponents (50.8%).

The Panthers and Wildcats face off Saturday for the first time in SWAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tanahj Pettway averages 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Panthers, scoring 17.6 points while shooting 33.0% from beyond the arc. Braelon Bush is shooting 52.8% and averaging 15.6 points over the last 10 games.

Brayon Freeman is averaging 16.3 points for the Wildcats. Thomas is averaging 18.2 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 3-7, averaging 71.7 points, 26.5 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 9.5 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.7 points per game.

Wildcats: 6-4, averaging 70.7 points, 35.8 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 6.2 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 43.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.7 points.

