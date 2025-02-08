Thomas leads Bethune-Cookman against Prairie View A&M after 24-point game

Bethune-Cookman Wildcats (9-13, 6-3 SWAC) at Prairie View A&M Panthers (4-18, 3-6 SWAC) Prairie View, Texas; Saturday, 5:30 p.m. EST…

Bethune-Cookman Wildcats (9-13, 6-3 SWAC) at Prairie View A&M Panthers (4-18, 3-6 SWAC)

Prairie View, Texas; Saturday, 5:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wildcats -2.5; over/under is 148.5

BOTTOM LINE: Bethune-Cookman faces Prairie View A&M after Tre Thomas scored 24 points in Bethune-Cookman’s 89-75 victory over the Alabama A&M Bulldogs.

The Panthers are 2-3 in home games. Prairie View A&M is third in the SWAC scoring 74.5 points while shooting 44.4% from the field.

The Wildcats have gone 6-3 against SWAC opponents. Bethune-Cookman is 3-11 against opponents with a winning record.

Prairie View A&M is shooting 44.4% from the field this season, 1.7 percentage points higher than the 42.7% Bethune-Cookman allows to opponents. Bethune-Cookman averages 5.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.2 fewer made shots on average than the 7.1 per game Prairie View A&M allows.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tanahj Pettway is shooting 33.0% from beyond the arc with 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Panthers, while averaging 17.6 points. Braelon Bush is shooting 52.8% and averaging 15.6 points over the past 10 games.

Thomas averages 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Wildcats, scoring 15.0 points while shooting 32.3% from beyond the arc. Daniel Rouzan is shooting 57.4% and averaging 13.0 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 3-7, averaging 71.7 points, 26.5 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 9.5 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.7 points per game.

Wildcats: 6-4, averaging 70.7 points, 35.8 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 6.2 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 43.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.