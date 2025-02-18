Thomas leads Austin Peay against Bellarmine after 22-point showing

Austin Peay Governors (12-15, 7-7 ASUN) at Bellarmine Knights (3-24, 0-14 ASUN) Louisville, Kentucky; Tuesday, 6:30 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK…

Austin Peay Governors (12-15, 7-7 ASUN) at Bellarmine Knights (3-24, 0-14 ASUN)

Louisville, Kentucky; Tuesday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Governors -3.5; over/under is 145.5

BOTTOM LINE: Austin Peay plays Bellarmine after LJ Thomas scored 22 points in Austin Peay’s 76-63 win against the Stetson Hatters.

The Knights have gone 3-10 in home games. Bellarmine has a 1-14 record against teams above .500.

The Governors have gone 7-7 against ASUN opponents. Austin Peay is 5-9 against opponents with a winning record.

Bellarmine averages 9.1 made 3-pointers per game, 2.0 more made shots than the 7.1 per game Austin Peay allows. Austin Peay averages 8.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.9 fewer made shots on average than the 10.3 per game Bellarmine gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jack Karasinski is averaging 16.2 points for the Knights. Billy Smith is averaging 14.2 points over the last 10 games.

Thomas is scoring 14.0 points per game with 4.8 rebounds and 3.6 assists for the Governors. Isaac Haney is averaging 15.9 points and 3.8 rebounds while shooting 47.1% over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Knights: 0-10, averaging 73.1 points, 24.9 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 6.7 steals and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 83.1 points per game.

Governors: 6-4, averaging 78.5 points, 31.0 rebounds, 15.2 assists, 6.1 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.