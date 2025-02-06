Thomas has 20 in Sacred Heart’s 89-77 victory over Rider

FAIRFIELD, Conn. (AP) — Tanner Thomas scored 20 points as Sacred Heart beat Rider 89-77 on Thursday night. Thomas also…

FAIRFIELD, Conn. (AP) — Tanner Thomas scored 20 points as Sacred Heart beat Rider 89-77 on Thursday night.

Thomas also contributed 10 rebounds for the Pioneers (10-12, 6-5 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference). Anquan Hill scored 15 points while going 5 of 10 from the floor, including 2 for 6 from 3-point range, and 3 for 4 from the line and added six rebounds. Amiri Stewart had 13 points and went 6 of 13 from the field (0 for 3 from 3-point range).

TJ Weeks Jr. and Tariq Ingraham each scored 12 points for the Broncs (8-15, 4-8). Stephen Byard also put up 11 points and eight rebounds.

Both teams play on Saturday. Sacred Heart visits Fairfield and Rider hosts Siena.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

