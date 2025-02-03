Thomas, Bethune-Cookman Wildcats square off against the Alabama A&M Bulldogs

Alabama A&M Bulldogs (7-14, 3-5 SWAC) at Bethune-Cookman Wildcats (8-13, 5-3 SWAC) Daytona Beach, Florida; Monday, 7 p.m. EST BETMGM…

Alabama A&M Bulldogs (7-14, 3-5 SWAC) at Bethune-Cookman Wildcats (8-13, 5-3 SWAC)

Daytona Beach, Florida; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wildcats -8.5; over/under is 142

BOTTOM LINE: Tre Thomas and Bethune-Cookman host Anthony Bryant and Alabama A&M in SWAC play Monday.

The Wildcats are 4-0 in home games. Bethune-Cookman is ninth in the SWAC with 10.8 assists per game led by Brayon Freeman averaging 2.4.

The Bulldogs are 3-5 against SWAC opponents. Alabama A&M is fourth in the SWAC scoring 33.0 points per game in the paint led by Quincy McGriff averaging 4.0.

Bethune-Cookman scores 66.0 points per game, 15.4 fewer points than the 81.4 Alabama A&M gives up. Alabama A&M averages 8.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.2 more made shots on average than the 7.1 per game Bethune-Cookman allows.

The Wildcats and Bulldogs square off Monday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Thomas averages 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Wildcats, scoring 14.5 points while shooting 33.9% from beyond the arc. Freeman is averaging 16.3 points over the last 10 games.

Bryant is averaging 14.8 points for the Bulldogs. Bilal Abdur-Rahman is averaging 9.1 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 5-5, averaging 68.1 points, 34.4 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 6.5 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 42.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.8 points per game.

Bulldogs: 3-7, averaging 77.2 points, 35.4 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 8.6 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 40.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 82.8 points.

